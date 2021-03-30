Search efforts underway for 2 missing boaters in Lake Winnebago

article

Search efforts are underway for two missing boaters in Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 29 from one of two individuals in distress in a canoe on Lake Winnebago.

They were located approximately one mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet, straight north of Lakeside West. At the time of the call, both victims were still in the canoe, however shortly after placing the 911 call they were thrown from the canoe and fell into the water.

Neither victim was wearing a personal flotation device. Cellular 911 communications with the caller in the water were maintained for several more minutes before the call disconnected.

Authorities say at the time of the search, weather and lake conditions included sustained south winds of 25mph gusting to 40mph, 42-degree water temperature, waves of four to five feet, and low Lake Winnebago water levels that caused the rescue boat to strike the bottom numerous times throughout the rescue effort, in areas that are normally of no concern for water depth.

These harsh conditions combined to make very dangerous lake conditions for both the victims and rescuers.

A search effort from the air will continue well into early morning hours, and additional vessels and aircraft will continue searching after daylight.