Sea turtle hatchlings scurry across North Carolina beach on their way to the ocean

Video captured the moment dozens of tiny sea turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest on a North Carolina beach.

The baby sea turtles could be seen climbing out and quickly scrambling across the sand as they began their journey toward the ocean.

Officials counted 64 hatchlings in this particular nest.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it was just one of 305 sea turtle nests laid on the shore of Hatteras Island.

Sea turtle season falls between March 1 and October 31, and officials across the southeast remind beachgoers of the importance of keeping hatchlings safe as they make their way to the water.

"It is important to keep your distance from sea turtles and their nests on the beach," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says. "Sea turtles are protected, so you should allow hatchlings to crawl toward the ocean on their own. Any interference or disturbance, including getting too close, can cause hatchlings to become confused and lose their way."

Officials also said bright lights from buildings, cell phones or cameras can cause baby turtles to become disoriented, and they can stray away from their destination.

"If they are unable to reach the ocean quickly, they can become dehydrated and exhausted, making them an easy meal for predators," according to FWC.

Learn more about sea turtles in Florida by visiting FWC’s website.