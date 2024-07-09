Sculpture Milwaukee: New sculpture to be installed for 2024-25 exhibition

Sculpture Milwaukee’s installation of Actual Fractals, Act II continues with a new commissioned sculpture by New York-based artist, Sarah Braman.

The work was scheduled to be installed on the grounds of Northwestern Mutual, on Tuesday, July 9.

The sculpture will be lifted by crane into place for the 2024-2025 exhibition.

About Sarah Braman

Sarah Braman is an artist widely recognized for her large-scale sculptures that serve as monuments to everyday life. Her work for Sculpture Milwaukee, Stay, is a custom concrete culvert equipped with benches for sitting, an open frame for looking out, and colored panes of glass for experiencing yourself and the surroundings in new ways. The colors of the glass, derived from sunsets, change as the sun’s angle shifts throughout the day and year. Always interested in the interplay between senses and emotions, Braman invites us to explore the feeling of being a color as tinted light pours over us. Though Braman’s work is rooted in the traditions of minimalism and color-field painting, she defies narrow modernist definitions by suggesting themes of home, family, nature, and joy.

Sculpture Milwaukee centers artists in downtown Milwaukee’s public spaces, providing access to art and engaging diverse communities.