Sculpture Milwaukee announces 2021 exhibition; ‘there is this We’

Sculpture Milwaukee returns to the streets of downtown Milwaukee this summer for its 5th annual exhibition titled, "there is this We."

This year features a roster of international artworks guest curated by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates and Milwaukee-based artist Michelle Grabner, Crown Family Professor of Art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and recent recipient of a 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship.

A news release says the exhibition title, there is this We, is drawn from the opening line of the poem An Aspect of Love, Alive in the Ice and Fire by Gwendolyn Brooks, the first Black poet to be awarded a Pulitzer prize.

The new sculptures will be installed beginning later this month, joining fifteen sculptures that remain on view from the 2020 exhibition. Sculpture Milwaukee will welcome guests throughout the year and include the return of limited in-person tours and programming, as well as offer free self-guided audio tours accessible on their website.

The 2021 exhibition will debut new works by Thaddeus Mosley, Jason Pickleman, and Brad Kahlhamer. The full roster of artists to be featured in the exhibition also include: Kevin Beasley, Betty Gold, Allison Janae Hamilton, Kara Hamilton, Salvador Jiménez-Flores, Deborah Kass, Matthias Neumann, Virginia Overton, Dan Peterman, Sara Greenberger Rafferty, John Riepenhoff, Christine Tarkowski, and Lauren Yeager.

there is this We will run through autumn of 2022.