Scrap metal fire at Waukesha Iron & Metal, nobody hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters were dispatched to Waukesha Iron & Metal on Saturday evening, May 22 for a fire in a pile of scrap metal.

Crews were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. Officials say the pile was about 50 feet high – and smoke was seen coming from the top of it. The pile was isolated and the fire was unable to spread, officials said. The fire was quickly brought under control – and completely extinguished by 10 p.m.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined. 

