SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision, Greendale students walk out of class

You’ll soon decide what Wisconsin should do if Roe v. Wade really goes away. While abortion isn't literally on the ballot, the candidates for governor are clear where they think Wisconsin should go next.

And protests have popped up, too.

At Greendale High School, more than 150 students walked out of class Thursday, May 5, many too young to vote.

"I will be able to, but for people that aren’t able to vote, I feel like they should also have a voice in this," said Akayla Raasch, a senior who helped organize the walkout.

If Roe v. Wade goes away, in Wisconsin, an 1849 abortion ban still on the books would be back. It exempts mothers and allows abortions if the life of the mother is at risk.

"I hoped for it. I prayed for it," said Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for governor.

"Yes, I think the life of the mother stands," said Kleefisch of that exemption.

FOX6's Jason Calvi asked: "Would you have an exemption for rape and incest as well?"

"No, because I don’t think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived," said Kleefisch.

There have been decades of debate on abortion.

"It’s also the lower-class people that can’t afford to be able to take care of these kids once they’re born," said Raasch. "If they were to go through full term with these pregnancies, that is how babies end up in garbage cans and just dead and neglected and abused, and that’s not right."

"I think it’s really important that we take stock not only of protecting the next generation of women, unborn, but also protecting those women who right now are scared and confused," said Kleefisch. "Make sure that they have the resources they need in order to get rid of that fear."

On the other side, Democratic Governor Tony Evers urged Congress to protect abortion.

"I’ll never stop fighting to defend the reproductive rights of our family members, friends and neighbors," said Evers in a statement.

"Take a step out of the politics," said Raasch. "Think individually. What would you do if you were in that position?"

What will you do when you vote?

FOX6 News asked the governor and the main GOP candidates for governor for interviews. Only Kleefisch was free before our deadline.