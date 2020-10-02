Sci-Fi Day at Discovery World
This weekend you can celebrate the astounding and impossible worlds of science fiction at Discovery World’s Sci-Fi Family Day. From art and artists, toys and a whole lot more, FOX6's Brian Kramp is getting a preview of what guests can expect to see this Saturday.
MILWAUKEE - Find your coolest costume for Sci-Fi Family Day at Discovery World on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Explore LEGO creations, make sci-fi themed projects with the Kohl’s Design It! Lab, and meet a few amazing characters from far away galaxies. There will be art and artists, toys, and a whole lot more as Discovery World embraces the worlds of science fiction.
This is a day of family fun! Enjoy magnificent costumes, props, and displays. Get into the sci-fi spirit by dressing up in costume!
Discovery World's annual gala will be an exclusive, live streaming event. The Ignite the Spark Virtual Gala will be an evening of fun on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. in a celebration of Discovery World’s mission that reflects the reality of science in a global pandemic.
The Kohl’s Design It Lab at Discovery World is always coming up with ways for kids to be creative and this Saturday for Sci-Fi Family Day they’ll once again keep the kids busy.
Adapting to virtual schooling, Discovery World will launch a virtual field trip to help students see the exhibits safely. The field trip will be available on Oct. 12.
Discovery World is holding their first-ever Virtual Gala and they want you to join in on the fun
You have to bid to win big at Discovery World's Ignite the Spark virtual gala.