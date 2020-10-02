Find your coolest costume for Sci-Fi Family Day at Discovery World on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore LEGO creations, make sci-fi themed projects with the Kohl’s Design It! Lab, and meet a few amazing characters from far away galaxies. There will be art and artists, toys, and a whole lot more as Discovery World embraces the worlds of science fiction.

This is a day of family fun! Enjoy magnificent costumes, props, and displays. Get into the sci-fi spirit by dressing up in costume!

Discovery World's annual gala will be an exclusive, live streaming event. The Ignite the Spark Virtual Gala will be an evening of fun on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. in a celebration of Discovery World’s mission that reflects the reality of science in a global pandemic.