Milwaukee Brewers World Series, MPS closed Friday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, and schools will be closed on Friday due to the celebrations.
Milwaukee Public Schools
Local perspective:
MPS announced all schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30. The district reviewed transportation, staffing, food delivery, safety and other factors and determined there would be "operations and safety impacts" from the championship parade and celebration. There will be no Milwaukee Recreation activities, with the exception of high school postseason athletic events.
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"We join our entire community in celebrating this historic moment for the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers and the City of Milwaukee," MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. "At the same time, we recognize this may present a challenge for families. Please know we considered all options before making this decision."
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.
- Everything Brewers fans need to know about World Series parade
- Where to get Brewers World Series merchandise
- WATCH: Brewers players react to World Series win
The Source: Information in this story is from Milwaukee Public Schools and FOX6 News coverage of the Brewers' World Series.