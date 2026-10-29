The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series in franchise history Wednesday. Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the parade and celebrations. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, and schools will be closed on Friday due to the celebrations.

Milwaukee Public Schools

Local perspective:

MPS announced all schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30. The district reviewed transportation, staffing, food delivery, safety and other factors and determined there would be "operations and safety impacts" from the championship parade and celebration. There will be no Milwaukee Recreation activities, with the exception of high school postseason athletic events.

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"We join our entire community in celebrating this historic moment for the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers and the City of Milwaukee," MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. "At the same time, we recognize this may present a challenge for families. Please know we considered all options before making this decision."﻿

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.