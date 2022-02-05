Schlitz Audubon winter programs available

While Wisconsin winters can feel long, the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside might make it a little more enjoyable.

"We all know Wisconsin winter lasts quite a long time, and if you can find ways to enjoy the winter by getting outside, getting that fresh air, that sunlight, that can make you a lot happier," said Aubrey Fulsaas with the nature center.

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has dozens of year-round programs for people to take part in – such as bird watching, hiking and more – on 185 acres along Lake Michigan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’ll get ice sheets that will stretch 50 to 100 feet off the shoreline with a lot of shelves, ‘ice-canoes’ and a lot of different formations that people can only see this time of year," Fulsaas said.

Regardless of whether you're a nature lover, the staff hopes those who visit are inspired to embrace the outdoors every season.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Winter at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

"I just really hope that the people that come here really gain this appreciation and wonder for knowledge and develop their love for it," said Fulsaas. "Once you get to know something, you can appreciate it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.