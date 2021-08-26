Schlitz Audubon Nature Center celebrating 50th anniversary

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and to celebrate you can experience several educational and fun guided hikes. Christina is hanging out by their Dragonfly Pond learning about this unique species.

About The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (website)

Once a farm for the Schlitz Brewery draft horses, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center. We offer six miles of trails that take visitors through 185 acres of forests, wetlands, restored prairies, ravines, bluffs, and Lake Michigan shoreline.

Celebrating 50 Years!

This spring marks Schlitz Audubon’s 50th anniversary! See milestones from our last five decades and learn how you can join us in celebrating our legacy and our future!

History

Our 185 acres that makeup Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has a history much longer than the more than four decades it has been a place for environmental education.

Our Green Building

Ahead of its time when built in 2003, our building was one of the nation’s most environmentally conscious Gold LEED-certified green buildings. The structure is called the Dorothy K. Vallier Environmental Learning Center, named after our founder.