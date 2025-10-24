Scary good Halloween-themed recipes

Scary good and secretly healthy! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares two Halloween-themed recipes you'll want to add to your menu!



Ghoul's garden dirt cups

makes 4 cups



10 Oreos or a similar chocolate cookie

1 cup dark chocolate chips

12 ounces silken tofu, drained

3 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

12 gummy worms

4 clear plastic cups

1. Crush the Oreos into crumbs in a food processor. Set aside.

2. Melt the dark chocolate. Add the melted dark chocolate, drained silken tofu, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Assemble the dirt cups: Scoop a heaping tablespoon of Oreo crumbs on the bottom of each cup. Add ¼ cup of the chocolate tofu mousse. Add another spoonful of Oreo crumbs then another ¼ cup of mousse, and finish with a top layer of Oreo crumbs. Stick gummy worms into the cups.

4. Enjoy immediately or store in fridge.