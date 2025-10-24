Scary good Halloween-themed recipes
MILWAUKEE - Scary good and secretly healthy! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares two Halloween-themed recipes you'll want to add to your menu!
Ghoul's garden dirt cups
makes 4 cups
10 Oreos or a similar chocolate cookie
1 cup dark chocolate chips
12 ounces silken tofu, drained
3 Tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
12 gummy worms
4 clear plastic cups
1. Crush the Oreos into crumbs in a food processor. Set aside.
2. Melt the dark chocolate. Add the melted dark chocolate, drained silken tofu, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy.
3. Assemble the dirt cups: Scoop a heaping tablespoon of Oreo crumbs on the bottom of each cup. Add ¼ cup of the chocolate tofu mousse. Add another spoonful of Oreo crumbs then another ¼ cup of mousse, and finish with a top layer of Oreo crumbs. Stick gummy worms into the cups.
4. Enjoy immediately or store in fridge.