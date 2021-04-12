Officials: Scammers pose as officers, seek donations from taverns

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, April 11 investigated several fraud complaints at local taverns in Kenosha County.

According to officials, individuals posing as law enforcement officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) were asking for donations.

The tavern owners stated they would receive a call to their business from an individual stating they were from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and were working with an organization called "Police and Sheriff’s Coalition".

The caller would ask for donations stating that the money would go to school supplies for children, Shop with a Cop, and the D.A.R.E. program. The caller would then advise that they would send a volunteer to collect the money.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says it is in no way connected to these callers or the "Police and Sheriff’s Coalition" organization.

If you are contacted by individuals from this "organization" please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.