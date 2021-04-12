Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Scammers pose as officers, seek donations from taverns

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, April 11 investigated several fraud complaints at local taverns in Kenosha County.

According to officials, individuals posing as law enforcement officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) were asking for donations. 

The tavern owners stated they would receive a call to their business from an individual stating they were from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and were working with an organization called "Police and Sheriff’s Coalition". 

The caller would ask for donations stating that the money would go to school supplies for children, Shop with a Cop, and the D.A.R.E. program. The caller would then advise that they would send a volunteer to collect the money.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says it is in no way connected to these callers or the "Police and Sheriff’s Coalition" organization. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are contacted by individuals from this "organization" please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

WI justices to hear arguments in sweeping environmental cases
slideshow

WI justices to hear arguments in sweeping environmental cases

The Wisconsin Supreme Court was set to hear oral arguments in a pair of far-reaching environmental lawsuits that could define state officials' ability to regulate factory farms and high-capacity wells.

Reggie Moore leaving Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention
slideshow

Reggie Moore leaving Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

Reggie Moore has revealed he is leaving the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) for a job with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

‘Couple thousand’ daily vaccine appointments open at Wisconsin Center

The Milwaukee Health Department has thousands of appointments available this week as the balance between supply and demand has shifted.