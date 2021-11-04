Saz's Traveling Fish Fry Drive-Thru

Saz’s is probably best known for their ribs, barbecue sauce, mozzarella sticks, and fries, but this Fall their menu has added some specialties that could become new favorites. Brian is at Saz’s State House with a look at the goods.

About Saz's (website)

In 1976 Milwaukee native Steve Sazama, a.k.a. Saz, opened Saz’s State House Restaurant in a historic building nestled beside the railroad tracks on the West Side of town. Saz knew how to make his customers happy with great food and stellar service. What he didn’t know was that 40 years later Saz’s State House would be the cornerstone for a thriving operation that includes successful Catering, Festivals and retail Barbecue Products divisions.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Saz has a genuine allegiance to the community. A graduate of Christ King Grade School, Marquette High School, and a marketing major at Marquette University, it’s no surprise that Saz’s stomping grounds remain close to home. Just a half-year shy of his degree, Saz was called to the National Guard for the Vietnam War. When he returned, re-enrolling in school just wasn’t in the cards. He landed a sales job for Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co. (known today as global giant 3M), where a comprehensive sales training program provided Saz with the business sense he would rely on in the adventures to come.