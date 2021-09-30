Say cheese! Culver's 'CurderBurger' is no joke

Sometimes April Fools' jokes become reality. Earlier this year, Culver's teased the idea of a big cheese curd on one of their famous Butter Burgers – and cheese-lovers pleaded to make this happen!

For one day only – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15 – a limited supply of CurderBurgers will be available at Culver’s locations nationwide, a release said.

A CurderBurger is a "Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden fried cheese. Made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds all surrounded by crispy seasoned bread crumbs, the cheese crown offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite."

To continue the National Cheese Curd Day celebration, guests who are lucky enough to try the CurderBurger on Oct. 15 will also have the opportunity to win a special edition CurderBurger t-shirt.

All you need to do for a chance to win is upload a photo of yourself enjoying the CurderBurger or a photo of your receipt to culvers.com/curderburger by Friday, Oct. 22.

