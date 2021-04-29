Sawyer Brown to perform at Waukesha County Fair on July 22

article

Sawyer Brown will perform a the Waukesha County Fair on Thursday, July 22. Tickets are on sale now.

All Miller Lite Main Stage shows are free with Fair admission—up-front ELITE VIP and VIP seating are available.

Sawyer Brown ELITE VIP Tickets: $75 (only 90 available)

Sawyer Brown VIP Tickets: $25 (910 available)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

ELITE VIP tickets include Fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets, and assigned seating in the front three rows. VIP tickets include first-come, first-serve seating in a designated area in front of the stage. Admission is not included.