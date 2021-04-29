Expand / Collapse search

Sawyer Brown to perform at Waukesha County Fair on July 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Sawyer Brown will perform a the Waukesha County Fair on Thursday, July 22. Tickets are on sale now

All Miller Lite Main Stage shows are free with Fair admission—up-front ELITE VIP and VIP seating are available.

  • Sawyer Brown ELITE VIP Tickets: $75 (only 90 available)
  • Sawyer Brown VIP Tickets: $25 (910 available)

ELITE VIP tickets include Fair admission, preferred parking, two drink tickets, and assigned seating in the front three rows. VIP tickets include first-come, first-serve seating in a designated area in front of the stage. Admission is not included.

