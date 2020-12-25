Expand / Collapse search

Santa, fire departments surprise kids at Children's Wisconsin

''To see the families and the kids'&nbsp;faces light up and&nbsp;wave...is totally worth working on Christmas.''

MILWAUKEE - Santa Claus teamed up with some superheroes on Christmas afternoon to say hello from great heights -- surprising kids staying at Children's Wisconsin.

Santa also received some help from the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments -- their ladder trucks coming in handy to help Santa reach kids' windows.

Milwaukee Firefighter Tony Scott said it is the third year the department has taken part in the event. He wouldn't want to miss it for anything.

"To see the families and the kids' faces light up and wave, even kids that aren't able to get up out of bed," Scott said. "The nurses do a great job of either getting them a mirror, or they have the bed situated so that they're facing the window.

"Just to sit there and see them overwhelmed with joy to see Santa and the fire department is totally worth working on Christmas."

Scott said he understands what parents and their children are going through. His son was diagnoses with leukemia 10 years ago and his family spent several holidays in the hospital.

