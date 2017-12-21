Salvation Army to host 24 hour Ring-A-Thon in final days of Red Kettle Campaign

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will host a 24 hour Ring-A-Thon in the final days of red kettle donation collections.



Volunteers will ring bells from 7 p.m. on December 22nd to 7 p.m. on December 23rd at the Walmart on Appleton Avenue in Germantown.



According to a new release from the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County has raised $2.2 million so far. This year's goal is $3.8 million. Although the bell ringers will stop collecting donations on December 23, the Red Kettle Campaign will continue on until January 31, 2018.



"It is critical that we meet our goal in order to keep our programs and services that provide food, shelter, clothing and other assistance for families in need," said Major Steven Merritt, the Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.



Members of the community are encouraged to stop by and make a donation, stop by for some free hot chocolate or ring the bell for a few hours. If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up online here: http://salar.my/ringathon.



Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Back to School program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, two food pantries and the Emergency Lodge.