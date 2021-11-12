Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off for holiday season
MILWAUKEE - The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 12 – and it was done in style.
The campaign launched with the unveiling of a new holiday wrap on The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar. Watch for it downtown.
The Red Kettle Campaign raised roughly $4.8 million last season – helping provide items and services like winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, and a warm place for the homeless.
The kettles will be out in Milwaukee County until Christmas Eve. You're invited to donate generously.
