Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off for holiday season

article

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 12 – and it was done in style.

The campaign launched with the unveiling of a new holiday wrap on The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar. Watch for it downtown.

The Red Kettle Campaign raised roughly $4.8 million last season – helping provide items and services like winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, and a warm place for the homeless.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The kettles will be out in Milwaukee County until Christmas Eve. You're invited to donate generously.