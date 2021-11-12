Expand / Collapse search

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off for holiday season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 12 – and it was done in style.

The campaign launched with the unveiling of a new holiday wrap on The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar. Watch for it downtown.

The Red Kettle Campaign raised roughly $4.8 million last season – helping provide items and services like winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, and a warm place for the homeless.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The kettles will be out in Milwaukee County until Christmas Eve. You're invited to donate generously.

Giannis' diaper drive honors newborn son, gives back to community
article

Giannis' diaper drive honors newborn son, gives back to community

Following the birth of their second son, Maverick Shai, the two wanted to celebrate with a diaper drive. Maverick's Diaper Mission aims to provide clean diapers to those in need.

Allyson Felix speaks at women's leadership event
article

Allyson Felix speaks at women's leadership event

The 16th Annual TEMPO Leadership Event was held Friday at the Wisconsin Center—an event that brings women of all ages together for some inspiration.

Holiday gifts that give back

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello has a look at holiday gifts that give back.