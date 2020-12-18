Salvation Army finds gold coin in Kenosha kettle

article

A gold coin was found in a Salvation Army of Kenosha red kettle on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The coin is a one-ounce $50 coin that is worth $1,875. It was dropped in a kettle at the Pick ‘n Save on 75th Street on Dec. 8.

"This generous donation in our kettle was a wonderful surprise," said Marie Lewis, the Auxiliary Captain at The Salvation Army of Kenosha. "We are so blessed to have a community that supports us and helps us care for those most in need."

Red kettles in Kenosha have been struggling in 2020 due to a lack of available bell-ringers and COVID-19 restrictions.

"This means so much to us because we can help more people with basic needs and will help to keep our programming going," Lewis said.

Red kettles will be out in the community until Thursday, Dec. 24. If you would like to sign up to ring bells, please visit Kenoshabells.com.

Donations can be made at the red kettles or by texting KENOSHA to 24365.