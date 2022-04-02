Car crashes into Salem Lakes home, driver injured: sheriff

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a driver was seriously injured after their car crashed into a residential garage Saturday, April 2.

Officials said it happened near 269th and Camp Lake Road in the village of Salem Lakes.

The garage is attached to the home, which was occupied at the time of the crash. None of the residents reported injuries, the sheriff's department said. The driver was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.