Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Salem Lakes home, driver injured: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Car crashes into Salem Lakes home

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a driver was seriously injured after their car crashed into a residential garage Saturday.

SALEM LAKES, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a driver was seriously injured after their car crashed into a residential garage Saturday, April 2.

Officials said it happened near 269th and Camp Lake Road in the village of Salem Lakes.

The garage is attached to the home, which was occupied at the time of the crash. None of the residents reported injuries, the sheriff's department said. The driver was taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kenosha County freight train fire in rear engine car; nobody hurt
article

Kenosha County freight train fire in rear engine car; nobody hurt

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigated on Saturday, April 2 a report of a Union Pacific freight train with the rear portion of it on fire.

Racine County chain reaction crash; squad car hit, 1 injured
article

Racine County chain reaction crash; squad car hit, 1 injured

Six vehicles – including a squad car – were involved in a series of crashes on Interstate 94 in Racine County early Friday. One person was injured.

Museum cancels Kenosha group's meeting over policy, changes course
article

Museum cancels Kenosha group's meeting over policy, changes course

Kenosha public museums are changing their policy on political gatherings after canceling an education group's Friday meeting before reversing course.