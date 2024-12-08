Volunteers 'Sack Hunger' at Roundy's in Oconomowoc

article

Volunteers at Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc came together on Saturday to help "Sack Hunger" this holiday season.

Nearly 45,000 bags of food with more than 245,000 meals was the goal. Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler was there to help bag groceries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Each "Sack Hunger" bag costs $5. Volunteers filled those bags with seven items, including things like peanut butter and pasta. Bags can be purchased at any Pick 'n Save or Metro Market location.

"What we're really hoping to take away is feeding the communities that we serve and being able to help put some food on the table when they need it the most," said Amanda Puck, Roundy's vice president of communications and brand development.

Donations benefit Feeding America affiliates, including Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and food pantry partners.