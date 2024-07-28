Ryan Braun inducted into Brewers Walk of Fame

article

Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was inducted into the Brewers Walk of Fame on Sunday, July 28.

The Walk of Fame commemorates the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field.

Braun will become the 23rd individual to receive the honor since the stadium opened in 2001.

Members of the Walk of Fame are elected by Wisconsin media members and Brewers executives and must receive a minimum of 65 percent of the votes. Braun received 80 percent of the vote.