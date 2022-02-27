Russia-Ukraine invasion Milwaukee protest

Protesters in Milwaukee gathered downtown Sunday, Feb. 27 to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I want everyone to be on our side and to fight off Russia 'cause it’s not just our Ukrainian problem," said a protester. "It’s everyone’s problem. If they take over a country, then they keep going, they’re not gonna just stop there."

Participants lined up outside the sunburst sculpture and waved Ukrainian flags.

The rally was one of many for Ukraine happening in cities across the country.