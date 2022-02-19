Russia-Ukraine: Former residents, Marquette expert watching conflict

President Joe Biden said Friday he is "convinced" that Russia's president has decided to invade Ukraine.

In Shorewood – 5,300 miles from the Russian-Ukrainian border – Russian Food and Gifts owner is closely watching.

"A lot of people that we get here, they are just shocked with what is happening. Because God forbid something starts, both sides will take causalities, a lot of causalities," Rogovskiy said.

Rogovskiy left Ukraine 20 years ago, and is still in touch with family in his homeland and in Russia.

"To be honest, I doubt anything is going to happen," said Rogovskiy.

Nikolay Rogovskiy

Shopping at the store Saturday was a couple – a Russian wife and Ukranian husband – who is also calling family back home.

"I’m not worried," said Lyudmila Mizolyk.

Meanwhile, Marquette University Professor Lowell Barrington – an expert on Ukraine – is worried.

Lowell Barrington

"I think this is real, and this is a build up that goes way beyond making some noise," Barrington said. "(Ukraine is) essentially surrounded on those three sides of the border."

Why now, for Russia? Barrington said it is to stop Ukraine from joining NATO.

"He believes and really deeply believes in this idea that Russia is a great power, and he needs to reestablish that Russian greatness," said Barrington. "Part of that story is keeping Ukraine in the fold, not letting it join an alliance of countries that he would see as anti-Russian."

"You are just simply praying that there would just be peace, that they finally find some sort of diplomatic solution to get it over," Rogovskiy said.

The U.S. and its European partners are keeping diplomacy open while threatening heavy sanctions.

If Russia invades, they have to consider the prospects of long-term guerrilla warfare against them. Barrington compares it to the U.S. in Iraq: Easy to get in, hard to leave.