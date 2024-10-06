Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon; runner hit by car in Cudahy

article

The Cudahy Police Department responded to a collision involving three vehicles and a pedestrian around 11:20 a.m. in the 5900 block of S. Lake Dr while the marathon was in progress.

Police said a 68-year-old Waterford woman was traveling southbound on S. Lake Drive, in the right lane. The woman reportedly experienced a medical emergency. Her vehicle sideswiped another southbound vehicle, causing minor damage. That vehicle operator was not injured.

The first vehicle then struck another southbound vehicle, driven by a 65-year-old Cudahy man, causing that vehicle to roll over on its side. After striking the second vehicle, the first one struck the 28-year-old Medford woman associated with the race.

The striking vehicle came to rest in the tree line east of Lake Dr., north of E. Henry Ave. Police said there is nothing criminal suspected in the incident.

Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the CPD at 414-769-2260.