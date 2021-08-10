'Run Now Wine Later' 5K for Fisher House

Do you enjoy exercising for a reward? Well, a Port Washington 5k promises an adult beverage when you're done, all while supporting a good cause.

The "Run Now Wine Later" 5K is a run, walk, stroll and gallivant. You don’t have to be a hardcore runner.

It takes place Sept. 18 in Port Washington. The second annual 5K supports Fisher House.

"This last year has been hard for nonprofits, and we understand that and if we can be just a little piece of assistance to them, maybe others will take up and do something similar," said CJ Wirsching-Neuser, owner of Vines to Cellar Winery.

Fisher House is a place for veterans' families to stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. It's a cause that hits close to home for the owner of Vines to Cellar Winery, one of the organizations hosting the 5K.

"If you can have your family members close by and you know that they have a great place to stay, they have meals provided and at no cost to the family, I can’t think of anything better for a patient or for a veteran's family," said Wirsching-Neuser.

The scenic route of the wine-beer run takes participants through Port Washington -- with views of the lake, and it comes with some incentive.

"At the end, you can get a beer or wine at the finish line," said Wirsching-Neuser. "I’ll be up there in my grape costume cheering people on, but just seeing people come up the hill and think, ‘Oh, I’m almost there. I’m almost to my wine or beer’ – it’s just great."