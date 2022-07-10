Rubicon motorcycle crash, passenger killed

A motorcycle passenger died at the hospital after a crash involving the bike and a truck towing a camper Sunday, July 10 in Rubicon in Dodge County.

It happened on State Highway 60 east of Resthaven Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the man driving the motorcycle, 26, was headed west on Highway 60 and conducted a U-turn to pick up something that fell onto the roadway.

The truck pulling the camper was driven by a man, 56, and was headed east on Highway 60. The truck and bike collided, and the impact caused the motorcycle to turn onto its side.

The woman riding on the bike, 26, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The bike's operator suffered minor injuries. Everyone in the truck was uninjured.