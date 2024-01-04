RSV in Wisconsin; cases, deaths on the rise

Having a child in the hospital is a difficult and emotional time for parents.

Cooper Henry is almost 18 months old. He has been in the hospital three times with RSV since he was born.

"Watching your child go through that is so scary," said his mother, Sara Schladweiler. "He was on full high-flow oxygen for three days."

Schladweiler said it’s not a virus to mess around with.

"Just the breathing was the scariest part and him hooked up to all the machines, and I couldn’t even pick him up because he was hooked up to everything," she said.

In December, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said RSV was on the rise among children under the age of five. But in the past week, the state reported two children dying from RSV.

"We are seeing a lot of respiratory illness hit us hard this year for sure," Medical Director of Aurora Children’s Health Dr. Kevin Dahlman said.

Dahlman said the worst is yet to come. He said the biggest concern is RSV.

"We keep a close eye on those kids with respiratory illness especially if there is any signs of respiratory distress," he said. "RSV always make us more on edge as pediatrician’s practicing in the community, because the little ones are hit pretty hard with this."

Cooper Henry

There is currently not an RSV vaccine available to children. However, Dahlman said a monoclonal antibody shot is available for children younger than eight months.

"You never know what’s going to happen," he said. "There is no guarantees in life."

Aurora Health

"RSV is totally real, you should not mess around," Schladweiler said. "Go get help if you see the signs."

The state said they are expected to be in short supply. In the meantime, Aurora Health suggests children get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials said the vaccine provides antibodies for newborns until they are six months old.