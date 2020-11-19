Roundy’s to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Thursday, Nov. 19 FDA-authorized rapid antibody testing is now available at its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests—conducted using a finger-prick blood sample will help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Testing is now available and interested community members can register for the rapid antibody test at: www.picknsave.com/antibody.

The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacy locations for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes. Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

According to a press release, the rapid antibody tests are conducted by a licensed health professional using a fingerstick blood sample and the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device, a rapid lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay (configured like a blood sugar test) to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.