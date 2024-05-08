Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina ready for 2024 season

article

The Bartolotta Restaurants is gearing up for of seasonal grand opening and keg-tapping of Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina on Thursday, May 23. It'll be open from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. Bartolotta will give away the first 100 beers of season to guests at that May 23 opening.

A news release says the restaurant group has partnered this season with Central Waters Brewery alongside eight additional beers from local breweries.

Then starting on Monday, June 3, the venue will host live music on Mondays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This season also welcomes the reopening of McKinley Beach for beachgoers looking for a snack or a cold beverage.

Related article

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina will be open seven days per week, including holidays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.