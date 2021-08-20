Romance Gunn sentenced; 30 years prison in Jasmine Banks shooting

article

Romance Gunn was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 20 to 30 years in prison plus another 20 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks at 5th and Center in Sept. 2019.

A Milwaukee County jury convicted Gunn in January on multiple charges including first-degree reckless homicide.



According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th and Center in Milwaukee around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. They found Jasmine Banks suffered a gunshot wound and died on the scene.

Jasmine Banks

Investigators used surveillance video to help determine which direction the gunfire had come from when it struck Banks. That video showed two men shouting at each other from across the street. Officers located more than "a dozen spent shell casings on the east side of 5th Street, roughly parallel to the position of the shooter," the complaint says.

Officers used the surveillance video to identify a Chevrolet Tahoe that remained at the location -- and was seized by police. The complaint says investigators found Romance Gunn's name in the vehicle -- including the title and an application for a Wisconsin photo ID card. Later, co-defendant Brian Clark turned himself into the authorities. He spoke at length with investigators about what happened -- and allegedly implicated Gunn.

