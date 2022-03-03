Rollover crash in Caledonia; roundabout closed

article

The STH 38/CTH K roundabout in Caledonia will be out of service Thursday morning, March 3 due to a rollover accident.

Clean up will take several hours.

The roll over is blocking the southbound entrance and westbound exit.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

Multi-vehicle crash in Caledonia; roundabout closed (Courtesy: Caledonia Police Department)

