Rollover crash in Caledonia; roundabout closed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Multi-vehicle crash in Caledonia; roundabout closed (Courtesy: Caledonia Police Department)

CALEDONIA, Wis. - The STH 38/CTH K roundabout in Caledonia will be out of service Thursday morning, March 3 due to a rollover accident. 

Clean up will take several hours. 

The roll over is blocking the southbound entrance and westbound exit. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.  

Multi-vehicle crash in Caledonia; roundabout closed (Courtesy: Caledonia Police Department)

