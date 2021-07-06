Rogers Behavioral Health Center is now hiring nurses
Now hiring. It's a sign hanging in front of many businesses across the country right now. To make applying easy, Rogers Behavioral Health Center is hosting three walk-in hiring events for registered nurses.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Now hiring. It's a sign hanging in front of many businesses across the country right now. To make applying easy, Rogers Behavioral Health Center is hosting three walk-in hiring events for registered nurses -- complete with on-the-spot interviews and offers. Registered Nurse Jenny Fisher joined the FOX6 WakeUp team with what it means to be a nurse at Rogers.
It's the Bucks and Suns set to pound it out on the boards in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Deer District is expected to be packed during the NBA Finals, with fans of the Milwaukee Bucks flooding Fiserv Forum for what's been expanded into two watch parties, one inside the arena and one outside on the plaza.
1st Child Tax Credit payment to be sent July 15
If you’re a parent, you likely have some money coming your way on July 15. It’s not a scam, it’s the government trying to get cash directly to families who may need it.