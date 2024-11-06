Rodriguez defeats Marstellar in Assembly Dist. 21; view results

article

The Brief Jessie Rodriguez faced David Marstellar in the race for Wisconsin's 21st State Assembly District. Rodriguez, a Republican, currently represents the district. Marstellar, a Democrat, looks to take the seat.



Republican State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez defeated Democrat challenger David Marstellar in the race for Wisconsin's 21st State Assembly District.

Rodriguez has represented the district since 2013 and most recently defeated Democrat Nathan Jurowski in 2022 to retain the seat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Marstellar won the August partisan primary with no challenger.

New district maps

Gov. Tony Evers signed new Wisconsin legislative district maps into law in February. Those maps – used for the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly races – are in place for the November election.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully for more than a decade to overturn Republican-drawn maps. In December 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court – having flipped to a liberal majority of justices – ruled the existing maps were unconstitutional.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Evers, a Democrat, proposed the maps that are now law. Republicans who control the state Legislature passed the maps to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines instead.

Headed into the election, Republicans hold a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. They are very close to a supermajority in the Assembly, too, where they hold a 30-seat majority.