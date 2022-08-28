Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton

article

Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three others people arrived at area hospitals on their own. Officials say they are believed to be linked to the incident. All the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, our news partners at WMTV reported.

There is no threat to the community.

More than 40 area officers responded to the incident including Clinton Fire, Clinton Police Department, Beloit Fire, Beloit Police Department, Rock County Sheriff, Janesville Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.