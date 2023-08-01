Rock & Brews at Potawatomi; KISS-themed menu items featured

article

Potawatomi Casino Hotels in Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1 the opening of Rock & Brews Restaurant with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

"You better learn to say the word, ‘wow,'" Simmons said. "You’re surrounded by the culture that we grew up with, the bands that we all love."

"We celebrate the music we love. But again, without great food it’s nothing," Stanley said.

A news release says the 6,000 square-foot restaurant will seat up to 200 guests with private dining capabilities, offer 48 taps pouring domestic and import beers, as well as Sprecher Root Beer, and a stage for live entertainment.

On the menu, guests will find Rock’n Hot Chick Wings, an Alice Cooper Poison Burger, and a Demon Chicken Sandwich (an homage to Gene Simmons).

"It ain’t Fourth of July, but you are going to see the fireworks of all time. And, play some tunes you may like," Simmons said.

The grand opening of Rock & Brews featured performances by cover band PRISS, and ticket giveaways for KISS’ upcoming End of Tour concert coming to Crandon this September.