Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff

A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.

Initial investigation found the truck ran a stop sign and hit the car, which was headed westbound at the time. The driver of the car, a 41-year-old Burlington woman, died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the box truck, a 50-year-old Chicago man, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed until 9 p.m. Tuesday due to the severity of the crash, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.