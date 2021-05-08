Expand / Collapse search

Robbery leads to shooting, 58-year-old Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, May 7 around 6:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 9th Street. 

The victim was shot during an apparent robbery. The victim, a 58-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Car break-ins cover Milwaukee streets in shattered glass
slideshow

Car break-ins cover Milwaukee streets in shattered glass

There is glass up and down the street near 65th and Ruby on the city's north side, where victims are upset and fed up with the destruction.