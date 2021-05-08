Robbery leads to shooting, 58-year-old Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, May 7 around 6:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 9th Street.

The victim was shot during an apparent robbery. The victim, a 58-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.