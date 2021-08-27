Expand / Collapse search

Robbery attempt near Cass and Lyon leads to shooting; 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Cass and Lyon on the city's lower east side. This shooting is the result of a robbery attempt. 

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

