Lanes reopen on I-43 SB between Hampton, Capitol after road repairs

The two right lanes of I-43 southbound, between Hampton Avenue and Capitol Drive, were temporarily closed Friday, April 30 for emergency road repairs. All lanes reopened around 12:45 p.m.

For maintenance crews to safely complete the repairs, the Hampton Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-43 was temporarily closed, as will the I-43 southbound exit ramp to Capitol Drive/Green Bay Avenue.

For information on live traffic conditions, visit https://511wi.gov/