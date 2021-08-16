Road rage shooting, Milwaukee boy, 16, hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was hurt in a road rage shooting Monday, Aug. 16 near 83rd and Florist.
Police said the victim was dropped off at a hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m.
MPD is investigating what led to the shooting but said this appears to have been the result of road rage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
