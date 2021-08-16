Road rage shooting, Milwaukee boy, 16, hurt

article

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was hurt in a road rage shooting Monday, Aug. 16 near 83rd and Florist.

Police said the victim was dropped off at a hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting but said this appears to have been the result of road rage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.