Road rage leads to shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a minor car crash near 76th and Good Hope Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Saukville man, was involved in a minor car crash and the driver of the other vehicle chased the victim north on 76th Street while shooting at him.

The victim came to rest near N. 76th and Brown Deer and is expected to survive his injuries.

The circumstances and exact location of the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.