Expand / Collapse search

Road rage leads to shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a minor car crash near 76th and Good Hope Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Saukville man, was involved in a minor car crash and the driver of the other vehicle chased the victim north on 76th Street while shooting at him. 

The victim came to rest near N. 76th and Brown Deer and is expected to survive his injuries.

The circumstances and exact location of the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Serious crash near 68th and Capitol leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
slideshow

Serious crash near 68th and Capitol leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Police are investigating a crash that left both drivers dead on Milwaukee's north side Sunday.

18-year-old cited for OWI after fiery crash in Racine County
slideshow

18-year-old cited for OWI after fiery crash in Racine County

An 18-year-old Pleasant Prarie woman was arrested for OWI after witnesses say she flew off the southbound Interstate 41/94 off-ramp at Highway 20 early Sunday. 