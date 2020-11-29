Road rage leads to shooting near Teutonia and Cornell

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Cornell Street just after midnight Sunday.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh while seated in a vehicle.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident and is currently under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

