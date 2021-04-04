Expand / Collapse search

Road rage leads to shooting near Sherman and Ruby

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting near Sherman and Ruby around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This incident was road rage-related.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

