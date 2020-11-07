Road rage leads to robbery, shooting in Walker's Point

Milwaukee police are investigating a road rage incident that led to an armed robbery and non-fatal shooting around 2:15 a.m Saturday in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Police say a Chevy Impala and an Audi collided near S. 1st Street and W. Walker Street. The suspect in the Impala got out, robbed the driver of the Audi, then began shooting at a person in a Volvo, which had stopped because it was traveling with the Audi.

The 27-year-old male shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken into custody for an unreleated incident.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Police are not releasing any more additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.

