RNC Milwaukee: Downtown hotels finish final preparations

The Pfister Hotel is fully booked. Its staff has been preparing for next week's Republican National Convention for more than a year.

"Going to see so many people from all over the world, and you know for us that is really exciting," said Briana Greer, the hotel's chef concierge. "We have had the hotel booked for a while now, even not knowing who was going to be coming."

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Milwaukee for the RNC.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I feel the excitement for this is for us to showcase The Pfister, and for us to showcase the community," Greer said. "We are preparing for all VIPs, all guests of above."

That's not exclusive to The Pfister, which is just one of three Marcus hotels located downtown. The Saint Kate and Hilton Milwaukee City Center are fully booked, too.

Featured article

"The team is making sure we are staffed well," said Greer. "Reaching out to other cities that had the DNC and the RNC, for us to kind of just be mindful and understanding of what we were to expect."

The team expects to work longer hours while the RNC is in town. The Pfister is extending its hours at its bars and restaurants.

"Other cities that are used to having those late hours, kind of having the expectations," Greer said. "Blu is going to be open until like 4 a.m."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Restaurant, bar hours

A number of Marcus Hotels will be open with extended hours during the RNC.