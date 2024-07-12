Downtown Milwaukee Social Security office closed during RNC

article

The Social Security Administration field office in downtown Milwaukee will be temporarily closed to the public during the Republican National Convention – Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19.

The office is located on Wisconsin Avenue between King Drive and Phillips Avenue, which is within the convention's security footprint.

Officials said it will reroute visitors to nearby field offices. Residents living in the Milwaukee Metro service area can conduct business at any SSA office:

Greenfield: 8455 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53228

Milwaukee West: 5020 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Waukesha: 267 South St, Waukesha, WI 53186

Milwaukee North: 9120 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53222

Social Security offices’ hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Social Security services do not require a visit to an office. Milwaukee residents who want to apply for benefits, sign up for direct deposit, replace a Medicare card, obtain a proof of income letter or inform us of a change of address or telephone number may do so online or via SSA’s toll-free number: 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).