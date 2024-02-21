RNC Milwaukee 2024; Secret Service restrictions for convention

The Republican National Convention (RNC) will bring the world to Milwaukee this coming July. Now, we are learning what areas you might find Secret Service restrictions.

If you live or work here or drive through downtown Milwaukee area, you might find some security restrictions and detours ahead. The RNC security footprint extends from 9th Street on the west, Cherry on the north, Water on the east and Clybourn on the south.

The map does not include where roads will be closed. It does not include "no parking" zones. It does not include where security checkpoints will be, but it is early notice to get ready.

"Going to the grocery store, whether it be a pharmacy or something, how do we get back and forth? If they’re going to restrict us, which is understandable, but at the same time, just as long as we get a solution to it," said Thomas Matthews, who lives in the security footprint.

"I want there to be a safe convention this summer in Milwaukee. At the same time, downtown Milwaukee will be open for business, and it'll be open for entertainment as well," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

It is expected there will be layers of increasing security. As you get closer to the main events – which are being held at Fiserv Forum, Panther Arena and the Baird Center. There will be a hard perimeter with massive fencing closer to those facilities.

Milwaukee had that fencing here in 2020 for the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention. You needed a credential from the Secret Service to get inside.

The RNC is taking place July 15-18. But you will likely see changes to the downtown area in the weeks leading up to the convention.

If you have questions about how the RNC might impact you, there is a new "frequently asked questions" webpage available to search. The FAQ page is designed to address common inquiries from residents, visitors, and businesses. Additionally, this FAQ page will include new information about the security zone that will be in place surrounding the convention site.