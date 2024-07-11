RNC Milwaukee 2024; road closures, traffic changes for drivers

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is not the only thing happening in downtown Milwaukee this weekend. Bastille Days is also drawing thousands to Cathedral Square – and that comes with even more road closures and traffic changes.

"It has been chaotic," said Marston Fries, who lives in downtown Milwaukee.

The RNC is almost here which means parking restrictions and road closures are already in place. When you throw in a festival…

"Everyone is trying to navigate the same thing – I’ve noticed a lot of frustrated people, a lot of drivers acting out," Fries said.

Bastille Days goes Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14. Drivers who live and work downtown say routes are already confusing.

"The drivers are crazy because no one knows where to go," said Lynn Jakubowski, who travels for work.

"It’s hard to navigate because a lot of people don’t know which roads are closed and which ones aren’t," Fries said.

For any driver, the best bet is to follow posted signs.

"It’s hit or miss once again. You have to plan – add 20 minutes on to your trip," Jakubowski said.

Then there are closures on the interstate. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Hoan Bridge will be closed starting Sunday morning and will reopen Monday morning. The McKinley and Fond du Lac ramps will be closed all week starting Sunday – and so will the Kilbourn tunnel.

"Definitely not going off of my maps because it’s not going to account for road closures," Marston said.

If you are trying to navigate downtown Milwaukee, your best bet might be Lincoln Memorial Drive – and plan ahead.

"Just give yourself a lot of time – be patient," Jakubowski said.