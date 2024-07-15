RNC Milwaukee 2024; Host Committee holds welcome party

Amid the shock of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, the Republican National Convention goes on.

Thousands of delegates and guests kicked off the Grand Old Party on Sunday, July 14.

There’s a sense of somberness and a sense of sadness at the loss of life, but also a sense that this is going to be a safe place and the party must go on.

"All systems go. You know we’ve been hard at work for everybody in Milwaukee, full steam ahead," said Alison Prange, Chief Operating Officer for the Host Committee. "We’re ready to bring and showcase our city and state to the world."

Wisconsin alternate delegate and Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August said it was the right call not to cancel.

"I'm glad that it wasn't," August said. "I think it's important for us as a party and as a country, to show the world and to show the rest of the country that we won't let something like this stop our objective, which is winning in November."

This was always going to be a U.S. government national special security event. Federal agents from Homeland Security, the FBI and Secret Service were all assisted by Milwaukee police officers.

"They've done a good job with security and prepping here," guest Trey Hendricks said. "It's one of the safest places in the city, state, country right now."

The nonpartisan Host Committee put out the red carpet, literally.

"This is the first time a lot of people have been to Wisconsin," Prange said. "We know we've got a great state for those who live here, this is our chance to showcase ourselves, not only to the country but the world."

The guests are also getting a taste of Wisconsin, with lots of food, drinks and Milwaukee and state favorites.

"We have tried to make this spectacular. We want to blow everybody away that comes here tonight," Orange said. "They're gonna get an experience to check out supper club, old fashioned cheese curds, you name it. They're gonna get their best taste of Milwaukee here with us tonight."